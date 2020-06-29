12077 Cobblestone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Very meticulously updated light&bright 5-bedroom home with spacious living rooms&large Master down. Recently added Granite throughout, incl Kitchen, all Bathrooms, laundry room&wet bar. Kitchen also updated with Travertine Backsplash, stainless dishwasher, over &gas cooktop. Recent other updates incl frameless shower in master, faucets &sinks throughout, door hardware, freshly repainted interior & exterior. Wet bar upstairs adjacent to game room. lush landscaping in front with covered porch. Custom arbor with brick patio in back. Custom features incl double molding, high ceilings &recessed lighting. Very quick access to 121, DNT, central expo and stone briar mall.