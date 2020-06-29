All apartments in Frisco
12077 Cobblestone Drive
12077 Cobblestone Drive

12077 Cobblestone Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

12077 Cobblestone Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very meticulously updated light&bright 5-bedroom home with spacious living rooms&large Master down. Recently added Granite throughout, incl Kitchen, all Bathrooms, laundry room&wet bar. Kitchen also updated with Travertine Backsplash, stainless dishwasher, over &gas cooktop. Recent other updates incl frameless shower in master, faucets &sinks throughout, door hardware, freshly repainted interior & exterior. Wet bar upstairs adjacent to game room. lush landscaping in front with covered porch. Custom arbor with brick patio in back. Custom features incl double molding, high ceilings &recessed lighting. Very quick access to 121, DNT, central expo and stone briar mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12077 Cobblestone Drive have any available units?
12077 Cobblestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12077 Cobblestone Drive have?
Some of 12077 Cobblestone Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12077 Cobblestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12077 Cobblestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12077 Cobblestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12077 Cobblestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12077 Cobblestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12077 Cobblestone Drive offers parking.
Does 12077 Cobblestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12077 Cobblestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12077 Cobblestone Drive have a pool?
No, 12077 Cobblestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12077 Cobblestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 12077 Cobblestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12077 Cobblestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12077 Cobblestone Drive has units with dishwashers.

