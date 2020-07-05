All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12049 Tyler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12049 Tyler Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:37 PM

12049 Tyler Drive

12049 Tyler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12049 Tyler Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Excellent schools and lots of space. Spacious 5 bed 3.5 bath. Minutes from the Dallas Tollway and downtown Frisco. House features Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, New SAMSUNG Stainless Steel SS appliances, dishwasher, gas range, stove and FRENCH DOOR Fridge (included), New carpet upstairs and more. Inside has recently been completely professionally painted. Many of the bedrooms and the gameroom upstairs are over-sized. New HVAC and roof. This house is a must see! Rent: $2549. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one time $157 admin fee. Furniture optional. Video tour available. Schedule a showing or apply today !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12049 Tyler Drive have any available units?
12049 Tyler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12049 Tyler Drive have?
Some of 12049 Tyler Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12049 Tyler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12049 Tyler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12049 Tyler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12049 Tyler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12049 Tyler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12049 Tyler Drive offers parking.
Does 12049 Tyler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12049 Tyler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12049 Tyler Drive have a pool?
No, 12049 Tyler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12049 Tyler Drive have accessible units?
No, 12049 Tyler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12049 Tyler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12049 Tyler Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District