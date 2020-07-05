12049 Tyler Drive

Amenities

Excellent schools and lots of space. Spacious 5 bed 3.5 bath. Minutes from the Dallas Tollway and downtown Frisco. House features Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, New SAMSUNG Stainless Steel SS appliances, dishwasher, gas range, stove and FRENCH DOOR Fridge (included), New carpet upstairs and more. Inside has recently been completely professionally painted. Many of the bedrooms and the gameroom upstairs are over-sized. New HVAC and roof. This house is a must see! Rent: $2549. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one time $157 admin fee. Furniture optional. Video tour available. Schedule a showing or apply today !