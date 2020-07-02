All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12005 Auburn Lane
Last updated May 1 2019 at 5:35 AM

12005 Auburn Lane

12005 Auburn Lane · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12005 Auburn Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
5 bedroom corner lot with Frisco schools in Plantation Resort golf course with a POOL! Open floor plan with natural light and vaulted ceilings. Brick fireplace with gas logs in family room. Crown molding, window treatments in formal stacked living and dining rooms. Granite, tumbled marble, stainless steel, gas cook-top island, 42” cabinets & sliding French doors in kitchen. Updated bathroom & spacious walk-in closet in first floor master suite. 2nd bedroom on 1st floor has French doors & could be study. Oversized game room, 3 bedrooms, & 2 baths on second floor. Private backyard with covered patio, heated pool and spa, plus grassy area for kids or pets. Landlord pays HOA fee and repairs only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 650
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12005 Auburn Lane have any available units?
12005 Auburn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12005 Auburn Lane have?
Some of 12005 Auburn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12005 Auburn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12005 Auburn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12005 Auburn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12005 Auburn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12005 Auburn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12005 Auburn Lane offers parking.
Does 12005 Auburn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12005 Auburn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12005 Auburn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12005 Auburn Lane has a pool.
Does 12005 Auburn Lane have accessible units?
No, 12005 Auburn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12005 Auburn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12005 Auburn Lane has units with dishwashers.

