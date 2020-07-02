12005 Auburn Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

5 bedroom corner lot with Frisco schools in Plantation Resort golf course with a POOL! Open floor plan with natural light and vaulted ceilings. Brick fireplace with gas logs in family room. Crown molding, window treatments in formal stacked living and dining rooms. Granite, tumbled marble, stainless steel, gas cook-top island, 42” cabinets & sliding French doors in kitchen. Updated bathroom & spacious walk-in closet in first floor master suite. 2nd bedroom on 1st floor has French doors & could be study. Oversized game room, 3 bedrooms, & 2 baths on second floor. Private backyard with covered patio, heated pool and spa, plus grassy area for kids or pets. Landlord pays HOA fee and repairs only.