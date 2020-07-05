11980 Balcones

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool bbq/grill garage

Fully Furnished and updated on Trails golf course. Entry leads to Den with hardwood floors, leather seating, fireplace, flat screen and views of golf course. Kitchen is updated with granite counter tops and stainless appliance package, breakfast counter and breakfast room with door to back patio with built in grill. First floor master bedroom with sitting area, flat screen and bath with double vanities, separate shower and tub. There is a formal dining room, study with french doors and printer provided, utility room with washer and dryer and two car attached garage. The second floor includes a gameroom with large flat screen and sectional seating, three bedrooms and full bathroom. The subdivision includes a community pool and golf course views.