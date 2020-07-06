11909 Wildwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

You have found the perfect home at Plantation Resort! This magnificent home with two living areas, formal dining, and combined kitchen and breakfast room with a view of your own backyard oasis and over sized pool from kitchen and family room. Plenty of natural light thru the over sized windows. Tons of upgrades, including AC units, water heater, roof, stainless steel appliances (2018) and hardwood floors (2017) have been replaced within the past few years. This house is on a desirable corner lot, just minutes walk to the elementary school, golf course, and several ponds!