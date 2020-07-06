All apartments in Frisco
11909 Wildwood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11909 Wildwood Lane

11909 Wildwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11909 Wildwood Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You have found the perfect home at Plantation Resort! This magnificent home with two living areas, formal dining, and combined kitchen and breakfast room with a view of your own backyard oasis and over sized pool from kitchen and family room. Plenty of natural light thru the over sized windows. Tons of upgrades, including AC units, water heater, roof, stainless steel appliances (2018) and hardwood floors (2017) have been replaced within the past few years. This house is on a desirable corner lot, just minutes walk to the elementary school, golf course, and several ponds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11909 Wildwood Lane have any available units?
11909 Wildwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11909 Wildwood Lane have?
Some of 11909 Wildwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11909 Wildwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11909 Wildwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11909 Wildwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11909 Wildwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11909 Wildwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11909 Wildwood Lane offers parking.
Does 11909 Wildwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11909 Wildwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11909 Wildwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11909 Wildwood Lane has a pool.
Does 11909 Wildwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 11909 Wildwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11909 Wildwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11909 Wildwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

