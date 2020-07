Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Fully upgraded 2 story 5 bedroom home with huge Game room,Media room and bedrooms with 2 masters one each level. Upgraded granite,carpet, painting,marble flooring, nailed hardwood flooring, wooden stairs and new water heaters. All appliances are still under warranty. Most of the furniture shown in photo including media room equipment, washer,dryer, refrigerator available for additional rent. Walk able distance to exemplary frisco schools.