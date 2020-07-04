11818 Antler Drive

Amenities

ONE YAER NEW LUXURY Home in Frisco For Lease! Beautiful Open Foyer with Curved Staircase. Dreaming Study with french doors. Soaring high ceiling family rm opens to kitchen island. 2 stage Brick fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, stainless appliances, HUGE island with granite counter top.Energy-efficient. large outdoor living. spacious master features sitting area. Large open Game room connects to media room! 5 bds, 5.5 bths, 3car garage, hand-scraped wood floor through the whole 1st floor, retractable-gate fence give even bigger backyard and privacy, front house has beautiful view, facing park, walking trails The community is next to huge City Park. Best location, Top rated Prosper schools!!