Frisco, TX
11818 Antler Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 5:56 AM

11818 Antler Drive

11818 Antler Drive · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11818 Antler Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
ONE YAER NEW LUXURY Home in Frisco For Lease! Beautiful Open Foyer with Curved Staircase. Dreaming Study with french doors. Soaring high ceiling family rm opens to kitchen island. 2 stage Brick fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, stainless appliances, HUGE island with granite counter top.Energy-efficient. large outdoor living. spacious master features sitting area. Large open Game room connects to media room! 5 bds, 5.5 bths, 3car garage, hand-scraped wood floor through the whole 1st floor, retractable-gate fence give even bigger backyard and privacy, front house has beautiful view, facing park, walking trails The community is next to huge City Park. Best location, Top rated Prosper schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11818 Antler Drive have any available units?
11818 Antler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11818 Antler Drive have?
Some of 11818 Antler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11818 Antler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11818 Antler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11818 Antler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11818 Antler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11818 Antler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11818 Antler Drive offers parking.
Does 11818 Antler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11818 Antler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11818 Antler Drive have a pool?
No, 11818 Antler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11818 Antler Drive have accessible units?
No, 11818 Antler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11818 Antler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11818 Antler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

