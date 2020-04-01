11802 Stephenville Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Stunning home with open floor-plan fully renovated by designer, spent $70k in upgrade. NEW roof-gutters, NEW 16-Seer AC, NEW carpet, NEW paint, NEW fixtures, NEW smart SS double oven, NEW SS microwave, Newly stained fence, LED lighting throughout. Huge Master B with vaulted ceiling and custom closet. Extensive hand-scraped nailed down hardwood flooring, wetbar with built-in cooler and ice maker in game room, dry bar downstairs, large media room, surround wiring throughout. Top rated FRISCO ISD with walking distance to elementary school & skateboard park. Private corner lot with pool size backyard great for entertaining. Custom garage with laminate flooring and AC, can also be used as work studio or home office.