11802 Stephenville Drive

Amenities
Stunning home with open floor-plan fully renovated by designer, spent $70k in upgrade. NEW roof-gutters, NEW 16-Seer AC, NEW carpet, NEW paint, NEW fixtures, NEW smart SS double oven, NEW SS microwave, Newly stained fence, LED lighting throughout. Huge Master B with vaulted ceiling and custom closet. Extensive hand-scraped nailed down hardwood flooring, wetbar with built-in cooler and ice maker in game room, dry bar downstairs, large media room, surround wiring throughout. Top rated FRISCO ISD with walking distance to elementary school & skateboard park. Private corner lot with pool size backyard great for entertaining. Custom garage with laminate flooring and AC, can also be used as work studio or home office.