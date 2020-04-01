All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11802 Stephenville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11802 Stephenville Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:26 AM

11802 Stephenville Drive

11802 Stephenville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11802 Stephenville Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Stunning home with open floor-plan fully renovated by designer, spent $70k in upgrade. NEW roof-gutters, NEW 16-Seer AC, NEW carpet, NEW paint, NEW fixtures, NEW smart SS double oven, NEW SS microwave, Newly stained fence, LED lighting throughout. Huge Master B with vaulted ceiling and custom closet. Extensive hand-scraped nailed down hardwood flooring, wetbar with built-in cooler and ice maker in game room, dry bar downstairs, large media room, surround wiring throughout. Top rated FRISCO ISD with walking distance to elementary school & skateboard park. Private corner lot with pool size backyard great for entertaining. Custom garage with laminate flooring and AC, can also be used as work studio or home office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11802 Stephenville Drive have any available units?
11802 Stephenville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11802 Stephenville Drive have?
Some of 11802 Stephenville Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11802 Stephenville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11802 Stephenville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11802 Stephenville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11802 Stephenville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11802 Stephenville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11802 Stephenville Drive offers parking.
Does 11802 Stephenville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11802 Stephenville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11802 Stephenville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11802 Stephenville Drive has a pool.
Does 11802 Stephenville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11802 Stephenville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11802 Stephenville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11802 Stephenville Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District