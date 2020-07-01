All apartments in Frisco
11703 Stephenville Drive
11703 Stephenville Drive

11703 Stephenville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11703 Stephenville Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Gorgeous, spacious home perfect for raising a family. walking distance of 3 parks and a highly rated elementary, middle, and high school. Extensive hardwood floors, granite counters, high ceiling entry, and architectural details throughout house. Oversized kitchen features, upgraded backsplash, travertine flooring, and water softener with RO. Well lit and ventilated family room featuring a beautifully upgraded fireplace, adds character to house. Master suite located upstairs combines a luxury bath with two walk in closets for both him and her. Lush backyard landscape with fruit trees, patio with arbor, and space to hang a hammock. Other features include a game room and flex room downstairs used as a media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11703 Stephenville Drive have any available units?
11703 Stephenville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11703 Stephenville Drive have?
Some of 11703 Stephenville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11703 Stephenville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11703 Stephenville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11703 Stephenville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11703 Stephenville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11703 Stephenville Drive offer parking?
No, 11703 Stephenville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11703 Stephenville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11703 Stephenville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11703 Stephenville Drive have a pool?
No, 11703 Stephenville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11703 Stephenville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11703 Stephenville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11703 Stephenville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11703 Stephenville Drive has units with dishwashers.

