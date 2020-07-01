11703 Stephenville Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room media room

Gorgeous, spacious home perfect for raising a family. walking distance of 3 parks and a highly rated elementary, middle, and high school. Extensive hardwood floors, granite counters, high ceiling entry, and architectural details throughout house. Oversized kitchen features, upgraded backsplash, travertine flooring, and water softener with RO. Well lit and ventilated family room featuring a beautifully upgraded fireplace, adds character to house. Master suite located upstairs combines a luxury bath with two walk in closets for both him and her. Lush backyard landscape with fruit trees, patio with arbor, and space to hang a hammock. Other features include a game room and flex room downstairs used as a media room.