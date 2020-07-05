11688 Blackhawk Drive

Amenities
Large Corner Lot Highland Home in W. Frisco located in the highly desired golf course community of The Fairways. Walking distance to exemplary elementary school. 4 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, private study, 2 livings, dining rooms and plenty of space to entertain indoor and outdoors. Private master suite down. Large backyard with plenty of play space . Community pool, pavilion for entertaining, a playground and close proximity to the new Cottonwood Creek Trail off Teel Pkwy. Great Value! Don't Miss it! New Paint !!!