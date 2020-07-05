11688 Blackhawk Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Large Corner Lot Highland Home in W. Frisco located in the highly desired golf course community of The Fairways. Walking distance to exemplary elementary school. 4 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, private study, 2 livings, dining rooms and plenty of space to entertain indoor and outdoors. Private master suite down. Large backyard with plenty of play space . Community pool, pavilion for entertaining, a playground and close proximity to the new Cottonwood Creek Trail off Teel Pkwy. Great Value! Don't Miss it! New Paint !!!