Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities pool

Come see this charming one story 3 bedroom PLUS a Study home. Located in most desirable Panther Creek Estates neighborhood. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and opens to breakfast and family. Master with dual sinks, garden tub and separate showers. Split bedrooms. Convenient location and community includes pool and park. Easy access to major freeway, close to schools, shops and restaurants. Don't miss this opportunity.