11569 La Grange Dr

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Frisco property in great location! A spacious formal living and dining area welcome you into the home. Gorgeous laminate wood floors and tile continue throughout the home. Kitchen boasts oak cabinets, black appliances and tons of counter top space. Cozy dining area with bay windows overlooks large family room with gas fireplace. Oversized master suite features double sinks and garden tub. Nice sized back yard with patio. **Pets case by case. **200.00 lease coordination fee due at lease signing