Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:35 AM

11569 La Grange Dr

11569 La Grange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11569 La Grange Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Beautiful Frisco property in great location! A spacious formal living and dining area welcome you into the home. Gorgeous laminate wood floors and tile continue throughout the home. Kitchen boasts oak cabinets, black appliances and tons of counter top space. Cozy dining area with bay windows overlooks large family room with gas fireplace. Oversized master suite features double sinks and garden tub. Nice sized back yard with patio. **Pets case by case. **200.00 lease coordination fee due at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11569 La Grange Dr have any available units?
11569 La Grange Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11569 La Grange Dr have?
Some of 11569 La Grange Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11569 La Grange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11569 La Grange Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11569 La Grange Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11569 La Grange Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11569 La Grange Dr offer parking?
No, 11569 La Grange Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11569 La Grange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11569 La Grange Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11569 La Grange Dr have a pool?
No, 11569 La Grange Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11569 La Grange Dr have accessible units?
No, 11569 La Grange Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11569 La Grange Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11569 La Grange Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

