11549 Fountainbridge Drive

Beautiful and Well maintained 3 bedroom home in Frisco ISD. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Naturally lit living room and formal dining room open to the kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in kitchen area. All down stairs with wood floors. Large master bedroom downstairs. Game room in second floor could also be used as large study, media room or 4th bedroom. Includes stainless steel refrigerator. Close to Highway 121 and Shopping centers, Stonebriar shopping mall and close to Allen outlet mall. Outside and around the house is maintained by HOA. Available for immediate or early move in.