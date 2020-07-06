All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11534 Alejandra Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11534 Alejandra Lane
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:00 AM

11534 Alejandra Lane

11534 Alejandra Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11534 Alejandra Ln, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous kitchen with stained cabinets, double KitchenAid ovens, quartz counter tops, wood look tile flooring, butler's pantry. Study with french doors on 1st level. Dining room, family room, spacious utility room, mud area off garage and master suite and guest bathroom on 1st level. Huge master closet and over sized shower space with dry off area. Media room and 3 spacious bedrooms plus 2 full bathrooms on 2nd level. Extended covered patio allows you to enjoy the outside as much as the interior. Close proximity to new Spradley Elementary. Beazer's Gruene floorplan looks brand new. Terrific community pool and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11534 Alejandra Lane have any available units?
11534 Alejandra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11534 Alejandra Lane have?
Some of 11534 Alejandra Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11534 Alejandra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11534 Alejandra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11534 Alejandra Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11534 Alejandra Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11534 Alejandra Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11534 Alejandra Lane offers parking.
Does 11534 Alejandra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11534 Alejandra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11534 Alejandra Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11534 Alejandra Lane has a pool.
Does 11534 Alejandra Lane have accessible units?
No, 11534 Alejandra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11534 Alejandra Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11534 Alejandra Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District