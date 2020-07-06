11534 Alejandra Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous kitchen with stained cabinets, double KitchenAid ovens, quartz counter tops, wood look tile flooring, butler's pantry. Study with french doors on 1st level. Dining room, family room, spacious utility room, mud area off garage and master suite and guest bathroom on 1st level. Huge master closet and over sized shower space with dry off area. Media room and 3 spacious bedrooms plus 2 full bathrooms on 2nd level. Extended covered patio allows you to enjoy the outside as much as the interior. Close proximity to new Spradley Elementary. Beazer's Gruene floorplan looks brand new. Terrific community pool and clubhouse.