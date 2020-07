Amenities

Desirable 1.5 story floor plan with covered front porch in the highly popular Willow Bay neighborhood. The entire downstairs has new hardwood floors - NO carpet! All bedrooms are downstairs, huge gameroom upstairs with walk-in closet, brand new carpet and full bathroom. Master is split from other bedrooms. Private covered back patio with BRAND NEW fence and a nice yard. Community pool and greenbelt are within walking distance.