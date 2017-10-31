11498 Still Hollow Drive

Amenities

A beautiful updated 2 story home in the prestigious Preston Vineyards location with open floor plan,high ceilings, gas log fireplace and tons of natural light. New laminate flooring, new carpet, new paint. Large kitchen with plenty of storage space, pantry,stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area. Master bedroom on first floor with separate shower,tub and walk-in closet. Upstairs has 3 rooms which one is bigger and can be used as a game room or office. Nice size fenced back yard with a patio. HOA paid by owner covers front yard maintenance and management fees. Walking distance to schools.Close to Collin County Comm College,shopping and restaurants. Pets are welcome by upon case by case basis.