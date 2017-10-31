All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
11498 Still Hollow Drive
11498 Still Hollow Drive

Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11498 Still Hollow Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful updated 2 story home in the prestigious Preston Vineyards location with open floor plan,high ceilings, gas log fireplace and tons of natural light. New laminate flooring, new carpet, new paint. Large kitchen with plenty of storage space, pantry,stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area. Master bedroom on first floor with separate shower,tub and walk-in closet. Upstairs has 3 rooms which one is bigger and can be used as a game room or office. Nice size fenced back yard with a patio. HOA paid by owner covers front yard maintenance and management fees. Walking distance to schools.Close to Collin County Comm College,shopping and restaurants. Pets are welcome by upon case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11498 Still Hollow Drive have any available units?
11498 Still Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11498 Still Hollow Drive have?
Some of 11498 Still Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11498 Still Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11498 Still Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11498 Still Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11498 Still Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11498 Still Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11498 Still Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 11498 Still Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11498 Still Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11498 Still Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 11498 Still Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11498 Still Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 11498 Still Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11498 Still Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11498 Still Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

