Frisco, TX
11480 Yoakum Drive
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

11480 Yoakum Drive

11480 Yoakum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11480 Yoakum Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate family home in sought after Panther Creek Estates! Home backs to greenbelt, hike & bike trails! Lots of upgrades! Gorgeous new gray-toned solid engineered hardwood floors in all areas (except tile in baths & utility). NO CARPET! Interior walls freshly painted ‘Agreeable Gray’. Wired for surround sound in both living areas, SS appl, granite CTs, refrigerator included, master retreat bath features double sinks, garden tub, separate shower, designer hardware & large walk-in closet. Highly rated Sem Elementary! Outstanding subdivision amenities including community pool, playground, park, hike & bike trails, pond with fountain. Easy access to major highways, shopping, schools & hospitals. Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11480 Yoakum Drive have any available units?
11480 Yoakum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11480 Yoakum Drive have?
Some of 11480 Yoakum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11480 Yoakum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11480 Yoakum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11480 Yoakum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11480 Yoakum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11480 Yoakum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11480 Yoakum Drive offers parking.
Does 11480 Yoakum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11480 Yoakum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11480 Yoakum Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11480 Yoakum Drive has a pool.
Does 11480 Yoakum Drive have accessible units?
No, 11480 Yoakum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11480 Yoakum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11480 Yoakum Drive has units with dishwashers.

