11480 Yoakum Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Immaculate family home in sought after Panther Creek Estates! Home backs to greenbelt, hike & bike trails! Lots of upgrades! Gorgeous new gray-toned solid engineered hardwood floors in all areas (except tile in baths & utility). NO CARPET! Interior walls freshly painted ‘Agreeable Gray’. Wired for surround sound in both living areas, SS appl, granite CTs, refrigerator included, master retreat bath features double sinks, garden tub, separate shower, designer hardware & large walk-in closet. Highly rated Sem Elementary! Outstanding subdivision amenities including community pool, playground, park, hike & bike trails, pond with fountain. Easy access to major highways, shopping, schools & hospitals. Must See!!