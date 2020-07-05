All apartments in Frisco
11449 Pagewynne Drive

11449 Pagewynne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11449 Pagewynne Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully updated 1-story home on quiet street within short walk to community pool & playground. Pride of ownership shows in how well this home has been meticulously maintained & cared for. Many recent upgrades & updates. High ceilings, many windows & large skylight provide lots of natural light, hard surface flooring, decorative light fixtures, updated hardware & plumbing fixtures. Open floor plan with private study and four bedrooms. Large island kitchen with abundant 42 inch cabinetry & granite counter tops overlooks spacious family room with gas log fireplace. Big split private master suite with upgraded bath. Cozy patio overlooks nice size private backyard with large trees providing privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11449 Pagewynne Drive have any available units?
11449 Pagewynne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11449 Pagewynne Drive have?
Some of 11449 Pagewynne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11449 Pagewynne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11449 Pagewynne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11449 Pagewynne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11449 Pagewynne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11449 Pagewynne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11449 Pagewynne Drive offers parking.
Does 11449 Pagewynne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11449 Pagewynne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11449 Pagewynne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11449 Pagewynne Drive has a pool.
Does 11449 Pagewynne Drive have accessible units?
No, 11449 Pagewynne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11449 Pagewynne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11449 Pagewynne Drive has units with dishwashers.

