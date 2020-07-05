11449 Pagewynne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautifully updated 1-story home on quiet street within short walk to community pool & playground. Pride of ownership shows in how well this home has been meticulously maintained & cared for. Many recent upgrades & updates. High ceilings, many windows & large skylight provide lots of natural light, hard surface flooring, decorative light fixtures, updated hardware & plumbing fixtures. Open floor plan with private study and four bedrooms. Large island kitchen with abundant 42 inch cabinetry & granite counter tops overlooks spacious family room with gas log fireplace. Big split private master suite with upgraded bath. Cozy patio overlooks nice size private backyard with large trees providing privacy.