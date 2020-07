Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

NICE HOUSE SITUATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC STREET IN A GOLF COURT SUBDIVISION & READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. YOU WILL BE AMAZED WITH THE EFFICIENT OPEN FLOOR PLAN OF THIS 5 BR, 3.5 BA, 2 LIVING AREA, HUGE GAME ROOM, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTERS, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS ENTIRE HOUSE. BUYER NEEDS TO VERIFY MLS DATA.