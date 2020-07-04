11405 Canoe Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

PRIME schools, steps from HOA pool. This home is COMPLETELY REMODELED, ready for new tenant. Granite in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Stone back splash. Distressed hardwoods in living and halls. Neutral paint throughout to include trim. New oil bronzed fans and light fixtures and faucets. New exterior paint. Covered patio and great size backyard! Convenient location off Hillcrest, north of Hwy 121... close to shopping, restaurants, medical and business corridor! Public OPEN HOUSE for viewings June 3 from 11 to 1 and 5:30 to 7:30.