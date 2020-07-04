All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11405 Canoe Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11405 Canoe Road
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:12 PM

11405 Canoe Road

11405 Canoe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11405 Canoe Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
PRIME schools, steps from HOA pool. This home is COMPLETELY REMODELED, ready for new tenant. Granite in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Stone back splash. Distressed hardwoods in living and halls. Neutral paint throughout to include trim. New oil bronzed fans and light fixtures and faucets. New exterior paint. Covered patio and great size backyard! Convenient location off Hillcrest, north of Hwy 121... close to shopping, restaurants, medical and business corridor! Public OPEN HOUSE for viewings June 3 from 11 to 1 and 5:30 to 7:30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11405 Canoe Road have any available units?
11405 Canoe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11405 Canoe Road have?
Some of 11405 Canoe Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11405 Canoe Road currently offering any rent specials?
11405 Canoe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11405 Canoe Road pet-friendly?
No, 11405 Canoe Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11405 Canoe Road offer parking?
Yes, 11405 Canoe Road offers parking.
Does 11405 Canoe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11405 Canoe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11405 Canoe Road have a pool?
Yes, 11405 Canoe Road has a pool.
Does 11405 Canoe Road have accessible units?
No, 11405 Canoe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11405 Canoe Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11405 Canoe Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District