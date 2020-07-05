11352 Newgate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't miss the opportunity to lease this home in an ideal Frisco location! Approximately 2158 Sq. Ft. of QUALITY which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a formal dining and TONS OF UPGRADES. Master retreat downstairs, Three large bedrooms up. Nice covered back porch with fenced yard. Laminate wood floors found throughout with bedrooms the only areas with new carpet. The only shared wall is in the oversized garage with plenty of storage room. Huge Bonus Room upstairs. Large walk in closets in all bedrooms. Lot's of storage. Swimming pool within walking distance. This property is a must see! Landlord pays HOA.