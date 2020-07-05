All apartments in Frisco
Location

11352 Newgate Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss the opportunity to lease this home in an ideal Frisco location! Approximately 2158 Sq. Ft. of QUALITY which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a formal dining and TONS OF UPGRADES. Master retreat downstairs, Three large bedrooms up. Nice covered back porch with fenced yard. Laminate wood floors found throughout with bedrooms the only areas with new carpet. The only shared wall is in the oversized garage with plenty of storage room. Huge Bonus Room upstairs. Large walk in closets in all bedrooms. Lot's of storage. Swimming pool within walking distance. This property is a must see! Landlord pays HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11352 Newgate Drive have any available units?
11352 Newgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11352 Newgate Drive have?
Some of 11352 Newgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11352 Newgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11352 Newgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11352 Newgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11352 Newgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11352 Newgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11352 Newgate Drive offers parking.
Does 11352 Newgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11352 Newgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11352 Newgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11352 Newgate Drive has a pool.
Does 11352 Newgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 11352 Newgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11352 Newgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11352 Newgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

