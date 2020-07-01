All apartments in Frisco
11324 Rio Secco Road

11324 Rio Secco Road · No Longer Available
Location

11324 Rio Secco Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful Open Floor Plan with lot of natural lights throughout the house! Master & Study down, 3 bedrms up. Desirable Frisco schools. Close to 121 & Dallas Tollway. Hardwood 1st floor. Spacious kitchen has granite island and cabinetry with ample storage space! Fenced yard. Must See! Don’t miss this great opportunity to have it as your sweet home! [Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all information in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11324 Rio Secco Road have any available units?
11324 Rio Secco Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11324 Rio Secco Road have?
Some of 11324 Rio Secco Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11324 Rio Secco Road currently offering any rent specials?
11324 Rio Secco Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11324 Rio Secco Road pet-friendly?
No, 11324 Rio Secco Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11324 Rio Secco Road offer parking?
No, 11324 Rio Secco Road does not offer parking.
Does 11324 Rio Secco Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11324 Rio Secco Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11324 Rio Secco Road have a pool?
No, 11324 Rio Secco Road does not have a pool.
Does 11324 Rio Secco Road have accessible units?
No, 11324 Rio Secco Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11324 Rio Secco Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11324 Rio Secco Road has units with dishwashers.

