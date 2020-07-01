11324 Rio Secco Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful Open Floor Plan with lot of natural lights throughout the house! Master & Study down, 3 bedrms up. Desirable Frisco schools. Close to 121 & Dallas Tollway. Hardwood 1st floor. Spacious kitchen has granite island and cabinetry with ample storage space! Fenced yard. Must See! Don’t miss this great opportunity to have it as your sweet home! [Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all information in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.