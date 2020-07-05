11239 Blackhawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool

Ready for Immediate Move-In! Frisco ISD! Exquisite, Executive, Open Floor Plan with wood floors & plenty of light. Master Suite down featuring a sitting area, separate shower, jetted tub, separate vanities & large walk-in closet. Gourmet Kitchen features breakfast bar, Granite countertops, SS appliances, gas cooktop, dual ovens & plenty of cabinets. Living area with a beautiful floor to ceiling Austin stone fireplace & Formal Dining Area. Upstairs includes Game room, 4 bedrooms, & 2 full baths. Just a short walk to pool, park & jogging path. Conveniently located close to the DNT, Ford Center at the Star, FC Dallas, Rough Riders, Frisco Square & shopping.

Interior Photos are representative of the property.