Frisco, TX
11239 Blackhawk Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:20 PM

11239 Blackhawk Drive

11239 Blackhawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11239 Blackhawk Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Ready for Immediate Move-In! Frisco ISD! Exquisite, Executive, Open Floor Plan with wood floors & plenty of light. Master Suite down featuring a sitting area, separate shower, jetted tub, separate vanities & large walk-in closet. Gourmet Kitchen features breakfast bar, Granite countertops, SS appliances, gas cooktop, dual ovens & plenty of cabinets. Living area with a beautiful floor to ceiling Austin stone fireplace & Formal Dining Area. Upstairs includes Game room, 4 bedrooms, & 2 full baths. Just a short walk to pool, park & jogging path. Conveniently located close to the DNT, Ford Center at the Star, FC Dallas, Rough Riders, Frisco Square & shopping.
Interior Photos are representative of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11239 Blackhawk Drive have any available units?
11239 Blackhawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11239 Blackhawk Drive have?
Some of 11239 Blackhawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11239 Blackhawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11239 Blackhawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11239 Blackhawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11239 Blackhawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11239 Blackhawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11239 Blackhawk Drive offers parking.
Does 11239 Blackhawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11239 Blackhawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11239 Blackhawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11239 Blackhawk Drive has a pool.
Does 11239 Blackhawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 11239 Blackhawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11239 Blackhawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11239 Blackhawk Drive has units with dishwashers.

