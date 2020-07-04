All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:00 AM

11212 Sunrise Lane

11212 Sunrise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11212 Sunrise Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
THIS HOME IS JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER IN THE HEART OF FRISCO!!! You can relax, work from home (if needed), or shoot some hoops right in your very own backyard!! You will find hard wood floors throughout and tall ceilings in the living room perfect for large gatherings!! Very well taken care of home! Great house for a growing family! HUGE gameroom upstairs thats great for entertaining the kids! Do not miss the opportunity to call this place home! 5 Star Neighborhood including blue ribbon schools, a community pool, parks, tennis courts, and a golf course!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11212 Sunrise Lane have any available units?
11212 Sunrise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11212 Sunrise Lane have?
Some of 11212 Sunrise Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11212 Sunrise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11212 Sunrise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11212 Sunrise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11212 Sunrise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11212 Sunrise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11212 Sunrise Lane offers parking.
Does 11212 Sunrise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11212 Sunrise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11212 Sunrise Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11212 Sunrise Lane has a pool.
Does 11212 Sunrise Lane have accessible units?
No, 11212 Sunrise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11212 Sunrise Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11212 Sunrise Lane has units with dishwashers.

