11212 Sunrise Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

THIS HOME IS JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER IN THE HEART OF FRISCO!!! You can relax, work from home (if needed), or shoot some hoops right in your very own backyard!! You will find hard wood floors throughout and tall ceilings in the living room perfect for large gatherings!! Very well taken care of home! Great house for a growing family! HUGE gameroom upstairs thats great for entertaining the kids! Do not miss the opportunity to call this place home! 5 Star Neighborhood including blue ribbon schools, a community pool, parks, tennis courts, and a golf course!