Frisco, TX
11210 Balcones Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11210 Balcones Drive

11210 Balcones Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11210 Balcones Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home located in popular Fairways golf course community, with Exemplary Frisco ISD Schools. Light & Bright floor plan, open kitchen, vaulted ceilings, spacious rooms and ample closet space. Family room is the heart of the home with corner fireplace. Kitchen features center island, corian counters, white glass appliances including electric cooktop, oven, dishwasher & mwave. Master bath features whirlpool tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Fenced back yard & attached rear garage. Enjoy large community Pool with covered patio space and adjacent park. Close to restaurants, retail (including a new Sprouts supermarket), Legacy Business Park and easy access to Dallas N Tollway and Hwy 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11210 Balcones Drive have any available units?
11210 Balcones Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11210 Balcones Drive have?
Some of 11210 Balcones Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11210 Balcones Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11210 Balcones Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11210 Balcones Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11210 Balcones Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11210 Balcones Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11210 Balcones Drive offers parking.
Does 11210 Balcones Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11210 Balcones Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11210 Balcones Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11210 Balcones Drive has a pool.
Does 11210 Balcones Drive have accessible units?
No, 11210 Balcones Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11210 Balcones Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11210 Balcones Drive has units with dishwashers.

