11210 Balcones Drive

Beautiful Home located in popular Fairways golf course community, with Exemplary Frisco ISD Schools. Light & Bright floor plan, open kitchen, vaulted ceilings, spacious rooms and ample closet space. Family room is the heart of the home with corner fireplace. Kitchen features center island, corian counters, white glass appliances including electric cooktop, oven, dishwasher & mwave. Master bath features whirlpool tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Fenced back yard & attached rear garage. Enjoy large community Pool with covered patio space and adjacent park. Close to restaurants, retail (including a new Sprouts supermarket), Legacy Business Park and easy access to Dallas N Tollway and Hwy 121.