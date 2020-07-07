11205 Meredith Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Cute 1 story 3-bedroom 2-bath 2-car garage home for lease in a gated community, 12 ft height ceiling, XL size family room, french door office, formal and casual dining, granite countertop, split bedrooms, 5 mins walk from Hidden Cove Park and Marina,18 mins to Toyota HQ. Granite countertop, carpet in bedrooms and 18x18 inch porcelain title in rest of the home, Tons of Cabinets. High energy efficiency home, HERS<70. SEER-15 AC. Pls see uploaded document for more features. The community has 2 swimming pools, including a kiddie pool, splash park, playgrounds, picnic areas, pond and field for health and happy family life.