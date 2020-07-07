All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11205 Meredith Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11205 Meredith Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:43 PM

11205 Meredith Drive

11205 Meredith Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11205 Meredith Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Cute 1 story 3-bedroom 2-bath 2-car garage home for lease in a gated community, 12 ft height ceiling, XL size family room, french door office, formal and casual dining, granite countertop, split bedrooms, 5 mins walk from Hidden Cove Park and Marina,18 mins to Toyota HQ. Granite countertop, carpet in bedrooms and 18x18 inch porcelain title in rest of the home, Tons of Cabinets. High energy efficiency home, HERS<70. SEER-15 AC. Pls see uploaded document for more features. The community has 2 swimming pools, including a kiddie pool, splash park, playgrounds, picnic areas, pond and field for health and happy family life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11205 Meredith Drive have any available units?
11205 Meredith Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11205 Meredith Drive have?
Some of 11205 Meredith Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11205 Meredith Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11205 Meredith Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11205 Meredith Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11205 Meredith Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11205 Meredith Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11205 Meredith Drive offers parking.
Does 11205 Meredith Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11205 Meredith Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11205 Meredith Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11205 Meredith Drive has a pool.
Does 11205 Meredith Drive have accessible units?
No, 11205 Meredith Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11205 Meredith Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11205 Meredith Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District