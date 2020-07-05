11205 Jereme Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated fresh painted home in Plantation resort community! Open kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops make the house even more gorgeous! Great schools, elementary is down the street, great location close to many attractive places in Plano and Frisco.

5 bedrooms house, one bedroom downstairs can be used for guest and one bedroom upstairs can be used as a stock room, and this house will let you have many options! New blinds will be installed shortly and you will love this house for sure!