11205 Jereme Trail
Last updated November 30 2019 at 6:37 AM

11205 Jereme Trail

11205 Jereme Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11205 Jereme Trail, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated fresh painted home in Plantation resort community! Open kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops make the house even more gorgeous! Great schools, elementary is down the street, great location close to many attractive places in Plano and Frisco.
5 bedrooms house, one bedroom downstairs can be used for guest and one bedroom upstairs can be used as a stock room, and this house will let you have many options! New blinds will be installed shortly and you will love this house for sure!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11205 Jereme Trail have any available units?
11205 Jereme Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11205 Jereme Trail have?
Some of 11205 Jereme Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11205 Jereme Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11205 Jereme Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11205 Jereme Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11205 Jereme Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11205 Jereme Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11205 Jereme Trail offers parking.
Does 11205 Jereme Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11205 Jereme Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11205 Jereme Trail have a pool?
No, 11205 Jereme Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11205 Jereme Trail have accessible units?
No, 11205 Jereme Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11205 Jereme Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 11205 Jereme Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

