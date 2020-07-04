All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11172 Classic Lane

11172 Classic Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11172 Classic Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Amazing and Rare 5 bed, 4 bath, 4247 sq. ft, 2 story home in Frisco, TX!! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge island kitchen with granite, sitting areas, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Formal dining/living areas. Cozy living room with beautiful stone fireplace and lots of windows. Spectacular master suite features dual vanities, spa like tub & walk in shower. Over-sized game room with wet bar. Backyard oasis with covered patio, ceiling fans, and sparkling pool! Schedule your showing today!

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11172 Classic Lane have any available units?
11172 Classic Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11172 Classic Lane have?
Some of 11172 Classic Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11172 Classic Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11172 Classic Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11172 Classic Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11172 Classic Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11172 Classic Lane offer parking?
No, 11172 Classic Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11172 Classic Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11172 Classic Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11172 Classic Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11172 Classic Lane has a pool.
Does 11172 Classic Lane have accessible units?
No, 11172 Classic Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11172 Classic Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11172 Classic Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

