All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11112 Powder Horn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11112 Powder Horn Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11112 Powder Horn Lane

11112 Powder Horn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11112 Powder Horn Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location! This home has it all and is in Wakeland HS, Griffin MS, and Pink Elem zone. Walk to schools, Target, Bahama Buck's or the beautiful Cottonwood Creek Trail. Easy access to DNT too! Executive home with high-end finishes, fresh paint, and some new carpet! Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, stone fireplace, and built-in patio grill just to name a few. Big media and game room for entertainment space. Bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Home is immaculate and comfortable. Neighborhood amenities include greenbelt jogging trails, fishing, pools, playgrounds, and fun social events. This one won't last so come fast! Available for immediate move-in.Pets at owners discretion

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11112 Powder Horn Lane have any available units?
11112 Powder Horn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11112 Powder Horn Lane have?
Some of 11112 Powder Horn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11112 Powder Horn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11112 Powder Horn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11112 Powder Horn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11112 Powder Horn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11112 Powder Horn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11112 Powder Horn Lane offers parking.
Does 11112 Powder Horn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11112 Powder Horn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11112 Powder Horn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11112 Powder Horn Lane has a pool.
Does 11112 Powder Horn Lane have accessible units?
No, 11112 Powder Horn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11112 Powder Horn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11112 Powder Horn Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District