11112 Powder Horn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, Location, Location! This home has it all and is in Wakeland HS, Griffin MS, and Pink Elem zone. Walk to schools, Target, Bahama Buck's or the beautiful Cottonwood Creek Trail. Easy access to DNT too! Executive home with high-end finishes, fresh paint, and some new carpet! Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, stone fireplace, and built-in patio grill just to name a few. Big media and game room for entertainment space. Bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Home is immaculate and comfortable. Neighborhood amenities include greenbelt jogging trails, fishing, pools, playgrounds, and fun social events. This one won't last so come fast! Available for immediate move-in.Pets at owners discretion