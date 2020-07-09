11004 Stream Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Immaculate one story home within view from community greenbelt. Located in the heart of Frisco this home boasts elegant bamboo floors. Bright and open floor plan with formal living. Great study. Large family with bright windows and gas starter fireplace. Spacious kitchen features plenty of cabinet & counter space, breakfast bar & electric cook-top. Open breakfast nook. Large master with sitting area & walk in closet. Good size secondary bedrooms. Beautiful backyard with an extended patio perfect to enjoy the outdoors. Refrigerator stays.Great location close to schools, parks, FC Dallas Stadium, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways.