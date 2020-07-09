All apartments in Frisco
11004 Stream Bend Drive

11004 Stream Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11004 Stream Bend Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate one story home within view from community greenbelt. Located in the heart of Frisco this home boasts elegant bamboo floors. Bright and open floor plan with formal living. Great study. Large family with bright windows and gas starter fireplace. Spacious kitchen features plenty of cabinet & counter space, breakfast bar & electric cook-top. Open breakfast nook. Large master with sitting area & walk in closet. Good size secondary bedrooms. Beautiful backyard with an extended patio perfect to enjoy the outdoors. Refrigerator stays.Great location close to schools, parks, FC Dallas Stadium, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11004 Stream Bend Drive have any available units?
11004 Stream Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11004 Stream Bend Drive have?
Some of 11004 Stream Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11004 Stream Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11004 Stream Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11004 Stream Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11004 Stream Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11004 Stream Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11004 Stream Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 11004 Stream Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11004 Stream Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11004 Stream Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 11004 Stream Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11004 Stream Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 11004 Stream Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11004 Stream Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11004 Stream Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

