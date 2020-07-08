10964 Quest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Darling home in heart of Frisco convenient and within a few minutes to major highways, popular establishments and great restaurants. Neighborhood feeds into well sought after Frisco ISD. Well kept and clean home with stainless steel refrigerator and washer-dryer set included. Formal dining room could easily be used as a study. All bedrooms and full baths upstairs with a half bath down. Nice cover for patio and fenced in yard is easy to maintain. Pets are allowed, but on a case-by-case basis. No aggressive breeds allowed.