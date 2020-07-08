All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10964 Quest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10964 Quest Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:29 AM

10964 Quest Drive

10964 Quest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10964 Quest Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Darling home in heart of Frisco convenient and within a few minutes to major highways, popular establishments and great restaurants. Neighborhood feeds into well sought after Frisco ISD. Well kept and clean home with stainless steel refrigerator and washer-dryer set included. Formal dining room could easily be used as a study. All bedrooms and full baths upstairs with a half bath down. Nice cover for patio and fenced in yard is easy to maintain. Pets are allowed, but on a case-by-case basis. No aggressive breeds allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10964 Quest Drive have any available units?
10964 Quest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10964 Quest Drive have?
Some of 10964 Quest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10964 Quest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10964 Quest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10964 Quest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10964 Quest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10964 Quest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10964 Quest Drive offers parking.
Does 10964 Quest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10964 Quest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10964 Quest Drive have a pool?
No, 10964 Quest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10964 Quest Drive have accessible units?
No, 10964 Quest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10964 Quest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10964 Quest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District