10931 Castle Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:47 AM

10931 Castle Drive

10931 Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10931 Castle Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A wonderful home that is available for lease in a mature community with a convenient location to shops, restaurants, marketplaces, and headquarters of big name companies. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, and 2 Car Garage.
Recently renovated with fresh paint inside and outside, granite counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances, new carpets in all bedrooms, engineered wood floor in the living room. High ceilings for the living room and master bedroom. Brand new hot water heaters and sprinkler systems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

