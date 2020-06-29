10931 Castle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A wonderful home that is available for lease in a mature community with a convenient location to shops, restaurants, marketplaces, and headquarters of big name companies. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, and 2 Car Garage.

Recently renovated with fresh paint inside and outside, granite counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances, new carpets in all bedrooms, engineered wood floor in the living room. High ceilings for the living room and master bedroom. Brand new hot water heaters and sprinkler systems.