Beautiful well maintained open floor plan one story home in a desirable Frisco neighborhood with heated pool and spa perfect for entertaining all year long. Plenty of natural light makes this gorgeous home even more inviting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10907 Red Cedar Drive have any available units?
10907 Red Cedar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10907 Red Cedar Drive have?
Some of 10907 Red Cedar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10907 Red Cedar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10907 Red Cedar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.