Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:08 PM

10907 Red Cedar Drive

10907 Red Cedar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10907 Red Cedar Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful well maintained open floor plan one story home in a desirable Frisco neighborhood with heated pool and spa perfect for entertaining all year long. Plenty of natural light makes this gorgeous home even more inviting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

