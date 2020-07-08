All apartments in Frisco
10904 Brandenberg Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

10904 Brandenberg Drive

10904 Brandenberg Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

10904 Brandenberg Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*Vacant and Easy to Show*Stunning 1 story home in perfect condition; move-in ready*4 bedrooms and study*Recently installed carpet and hardwood flooring. 2 inch blinds through-out with Brush nickel hardware and new fixtures**Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters; stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. Tons of counter and cabinet space. Complete with landscaped yard and just a few houses away from community pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10904 Brandenberg Drive have any available units?
10904 Brandenberg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10904 Brandenberg Drive have?
Some of 10904 Brandenberg Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10904 Brandenberg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10904 Brandenberg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10904 Brandenberg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10904 Brandenberg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10904 Brandenberg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10904 Brandenberg Drive offers parking.
Does 10904 Brandenberg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10904 Brandenberg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10904 Brandenberg Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10904 Brandenberg Drive has a pool.
Does 10904 Brandenberg Drive have accessible units?
No, 10904 Brandenberg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10904 Brandenberg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10904 Brandenberg Drive has units with dishwashers.

