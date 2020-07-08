10904 Brandenberg Drive

*Vacant and Easy to Show*Stunning 1 story home in perfect condition; move-in ready*4 bedrooms and study*Recently installed carpet and hardwood flooring. 2 inch blinds through-out with Brush nickel hardware and new fixtures**Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters; stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. Tons of counter and cabinet space. Complete with landscaped yard and just a few houses away from community pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
