10904 Brandenberg Drive

Amenities

*Vacant and Easy to Show*Stunning 1 story home in perfect condition; move-in ready*4 bedrooms and study*Recently installed carpet and hardwood flooring. 2 inch blinds through-out with Brush nickel hardware and new fixtures**Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters; stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. Tons of counter and cabinet space. Complete with landscaped yard and just a few houses away from community pool