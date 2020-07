Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

INCLUDES YARD and POOL SERVICE and BRAND NEW REFRIG. ADORABLE NEWLY UPDATED, POOL and covered patio. Extra large 1 story. Kitchen, light fixtures, tile, pool fence all added or updated 2018. Jacuzzi tub and lots of closet space. A MUST SEE to appreciate. Golf course neighborhood with trees. Great location to get around Metroplex. TAR App. $50 app fee per adult. All measurements and schools to be verified by client. Tenants are to maintain the flower beds.