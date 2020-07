Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

Great burb appeal! Move in ready! Elegant curved staircase with wrought iron balusters off the beauty formal dining. Spectacular kitchen with granite, oversized island, kitchen desk overlooks spacious living area with beautiful floors and stone fireplace. Home has a media room and game room all with a central vac. Study downstairs with full bath. New painting, new carpet, new floors.