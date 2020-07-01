10876 Rankin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 5 bed/3 bath House with Large Master Suite - Prime location in Frisco just off Preston Road and Panther Creek with easy access to shopping and restaurants. Multiple upgrades incuding stainless appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counter tops throughout. Unique features include European shower system in master suite and barn door addition creating an optional downstairs suite. Kitchen opens into living area with additional large flex area upstairs. Dual HVAC units for up and down control. Home is located next to the community park and close to Frisco Schools.



The Basics:

* Video Tour: https://youtu.be/MHtmfSLddWQ

* Application Link:

* Schedule a Showing: Call or text 972-432-7411

* Parking: 2 Car Garage

* Lease Term: 12 month

* Pets Policy: 2 pets maximum upon approval



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

* No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Security Deposit: Equal to one month rent (100% refundable)

* $35 monthly pet fee + $250 additional deposit per pet (if applicable). All pets & animals MUST be registered on keyrenternorthdallas.com/pets

* Contact Us - 972-752-2345 / david@keyrenternorthdallas.com

* Fireplace restriction



* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

www.KeyrenterNorthDallas.com



(RLNE4587097)