Frisco, TX
10760 Castle Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:08 PM

10760 Castle Drive

10760 Castle Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

10760 Castle Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Attractive 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,726 sq ft, 2 story home in Frisco! Living room with brick fireplace. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Master suite with bay windows, dual sinks and garden tub! Big backyard with covered patio and shed! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10760 Castle Drive have any available units?
10760 Castle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10760 Castle Drive have?
Some of 10760 Castle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10760 Castle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10760 Castle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10760 Castle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10760 Castle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10760 Castle Drive offer parking?
No, 10760 Castle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10760 Castle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10760 Castle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10760 Castle Drive have a pool?
No, 10760 Castle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10760 Castle Drive have accessible units?
No, 10760 Castle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10760 Castle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10760 Castle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

