10760 Castle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Attractive 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,726 sq ft, 2 story home in Frisco! Living room with brick fireplace. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Master suite with bay windows, dual sinks and garden tub! Big backyard with covered patio and shed! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.