Last updated February 14 2020 at 10:18 PM

10755 Providence Drive

10755 Providence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10755 Providence Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 story 4 bedroom home in a quiet established community.Open flowing and versatile
floorplan. The formal living (some use for study or playroom) & dining adjoin for gracious living.
Kitchen w-granite,ss appliances, 42 in cabinet & island flows into good sized family room w-fireplace
& breakfast areas all with good natural light.Master bedroom is spacious.New carpet and paint.
Home walking distance to grade school (student teacher ratio 15.5)& Coyote Crossing Park & jogging trail. Backyard has a privacy wood fence and covered patio.Close to 121, tollway & major work centers,shopping & entertainment.Buyer's agent must be present at all showings.Buyer & Buyer's agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10755 Providence Drive have any available units?
10755 Providence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10755 Providence Drive have?
Some of 10755 Providence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10755 Providence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10755 Providence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10755 Providence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10755 Providence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10755 Providence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10755 Providence Drive offers parking.
Does 10755 Providence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10755 Providence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10755 Providence Drive have a pool?
No, 10755 Providence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10755 Providence Drive have accessible units?
No, 10755 Providence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10755 Providence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10755 Providence Drive has units with dishwashers.

