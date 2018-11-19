10755 Providence Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Beautiful 1 story 4 bedroom home in a quiet established community.Open flowing and versatile

floorplan. The formal living (some use for study or playroom) & dining adjoin for gracious living.

Kitchen w-granite,ss appliances, 42 in cabinet & island flows into good sized family room w-fireplace

& breakfast areas all with good natural light.Master bedroom is spacious.New carpet and paint.

Home walking distance to grade school (student teacher ratio 15.5)& Coyote Crossing Park & jogging trail. Backyard has a privacy wood fence and covered patio.Close to 121, tollway & major work centers,shopping & entertainment.Buyer's agent must be present at all showings.Buyer & Buyer's agent to verify all information.