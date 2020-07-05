10716 Tree Shadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hard to find a 1-story home! As you enter this light & bright hm, bamboo floors & plantation shutters greet you. Enjoy the updated kit w skylight, Corian countertops, slate backsplash, SS appliances, pull-out cabinet drawers & 42” inch cabinets. Enjoy cozy cool nights in family rm w WBFP & gas logs. Updated master w lg walk-in shower, jetted Whirlpool tub, vanity w dual sinks & custom walk-in closet. Split 3-bdrms & updated 2nd bath. Sit on your covered patio & sip your morning coffee as you listen to the birds sing. Garage w cabinets & floored attic for storage. Conveniently located to 121, Dallas North Tollway, shopping & entertainment. Recent updates: roof, fence, HVAC, hot water heater & stove.