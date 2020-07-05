All apartments in Frisco
10716 Tree Shadow Lane

10716 Tree Shadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10716 Tree Shadow Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Hard to find a 1-story home! As you enter this light & bright hm, bamboo floors & plantation shutters greet you. Enjoy the updated kit w skylight, Corian countertops, slate backsplash, SS appliances, pull-out cabinet drawers & 42” inch cabinets. Enjoy cozy cool nights in family rm w WBFP & gas logs. Updated master w lg walk-in shower, jetted Whirlpool tub, vanity w dual sinks & custom walk-in closet. Split 3-bdrms & updated 2nd bath. Sit on your covered patio & sip your morning coffee as you listen to the birds sing. Garage w cabinets & floored attic for storage. Conveniently located to 121, Dallas North Tollway, shopping & entertainment. Recent updates: roof, fence, HVAC, hot water heater & stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10716 Tree Shadow Lane have any available units?
10716 Tree Shadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10716 Tree Shadow Lane have?
Some of 10716 Tree Shadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10716 Tree Shadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10716 Tree Shadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10716 Tree Shadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10716 Tree Shadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10716 Tree Shadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10716 Tree Shadow Lane offers parking.
Does 10716 Tree Shadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10716 Tree Shadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10716 Tree Shadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10716 Tree Shadow Lane has a pool.
Does 10716 Tree Shadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 10716 Tree Shadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10716 Tree Shadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10716 Tree Shadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

