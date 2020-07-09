10698 Astoria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful and Spacious home for you! Located in desirable neighborhood in Frisco. Lots of natural light, high ceiling in family room. Walk in to see both formals to the left and the study to the right. Entertain and cook in the large kitchen with granite, island and stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash. Master bedroom is spacious and has gorgeous updated bathroom, remodeled with new shower tiles, floor tiles, sink, cabinets, lighting & plumbing fixtures in 2018. Upstairs has a private suite and 2 more bedrooms, a game room and media room. Close to restaurants, shopping, Costco, future UNT campus. Rent includes yard service. New Photos coming soon to show new carpet, wall paint, white kitchen cabinets.