Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:34 AM

10698 Astoria Drive

10698 Astoria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10698 Astoria Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful and Spacious home for you! Located in desirable neighborhood in Frisco. Lots of natural light, high ceiling in family room. Walk in to see both formals to the left and the study to the right. Entertain and cook in the large kitchen with granite, island and stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash. Master bedroom is spacious and has gorgeous updated bathroom, remodeled with new shower tiles, floor tiles, sink, cabinets, lighting & plumbing fixtures in 2018. Upstairs has a private suite and 2 more bedrooms, a game room and media room. Close to restaurants, shopping, Costco, future UNT campus. Rent includes yard service. New Photos coming soon to show new carpet, wall paint, white kitchen cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10698 Astoria Drive have any available units?
10698 Astoria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10698 Astoria Drive have?
Some of 10698 Astoria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10698 Astoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10698 Astoria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10698 Astoria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10698 Astoria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10698 Astoria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10698 Astoria Drive offers parking.
Does 10698 Astoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10698 Astoria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10698 Astoria Drive have a pool?
No, 10698 Astoria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10698 Astoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 10698 Astoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10698 Astoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10698 Astoria Drive has units with dishwashers.

