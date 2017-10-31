All apartments in Frisco
10617 Bartlett Drive

Location

10617 Bartlett Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
This spectacular 4200+ sqft. 2 story, 4 bed, 3.5 bath house was built in 2018 by Grand Homes in the Dominion at Panther Creek subdivision. The house is conveniently located so you can take advantage of Frisco's outstanding lifestyle amenities. The floorplan is open and laid out perfectly for entertaining! The house is adjacent to a creek and walking distance to the elementary school. The tenant pays the $555 annual HOA fees. If the tenant wants a refrigerator and or a washer and dryer set included in the rent, we can make adjustments to the rent paid.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 10617 Bartlett Drive have any available units?
10617 Bartlett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10617 Bartlett Drive have?
Some of 10617 Bartlett Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10617 Bartlett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10617 Bartlett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10617 Bartlett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10617 Bartlett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10617 Bartlett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10617 Bartlett Drive offers parking.
Does 10617 Bartlett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10617 Bartlett Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10617 Bartlett Drive have a pool?
No, 10617 Bartlett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10617 Bartlett Drive have accessible units?
No, 10617 Bartlett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10617 Bartlett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10617 Bartlett Drive has units with dishwashers.

