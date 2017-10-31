10617 Bartlett Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This spectacular 4200+ sqft. 2 story, 4 bed, 3.5 bath house was built in 2018 by Grand Homes in the Dominion at Panther Creek subdivision. The house is conveniently located so you can take advantage of Frisco's outstanding lifestyle amenities. The floorplan is open and laid out perfectly for entertaining! The house is adjacent to a creek and walking distance to the elementary school. The tenant pays the $555 annual HOA fees. If the tenant wants a refrigerator and or a washer and dryer set included in the rent, we can make adjustments to the rent paid.