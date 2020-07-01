10611 Camelot Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Frisco home on corner lot. Spacious formal living and dining areas welcome you into the home, while wood floors continue throughout. Gorgeous kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and oak cabinets accented by dark granite counter tops. Breakfast nook with window seat overlooks large living room with gas fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs plus huge 3rd living space. Master suite includes walk in closets, jetted tub and double sinks. Large fenced backyard. **$200 lease coordination fee. ** Pets case by case **250.00 pet deposit and 100.00 non refundable pet processing fee per pet.