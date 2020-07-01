All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10611 Camelot Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10611 Camelot Dr
Last updated July 4 2019 at 7:37 AM

10611 Camelot Dr

10611 Camelot Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10611 Camelot Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Frisco home on corner lot. Spacious formal living and dining areas welcome you into the home, while wood floors continue throughout. Gorgeous kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and oak cabinets accented by dark granite counter tops. Breakfast nook with window seat overlooks large living room with gas fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs plus huge 3rd living space. Master suite includes walk in closets, jetted tub and double sinks. Large fenced backyard. **$200 lease coordination fee. ** Pets case by case **250.00 pet deposit and 100.00 non refundable pet processing fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10611 Camelot Dr have any available units?
10611 Camelot Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10611 Camelot Dr have?
Some of 10611 Camelot Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10611 Camelot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10611 Camelot Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10611 Camelot Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10611 Camelot Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10611 Camelot Dr offer parking?
No, 10611 Camelot Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10611 Camelot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10611 Camelot Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10611 Camelot Dr have a pool?
No, 10611 Camelot Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10611 Camelot Dr have accessible units?
No, 10611 Camelot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10611 Camelot Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10611 Camelot Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District