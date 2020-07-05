10609 Wilton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Custom features as only Darling Homes can do! Great 1.5 story home faces North - all bedrooms down and entertainment areas are up! Nail down hardwoods throughout the family room, entry and master. Family room has cast stone fireplace and wired for surround sound. Large open kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, gas and island. Large workspace and lots of cabinets. Master suite boasts trey ceiling, wood floors, dual sinks, walk in shower and a garden tub. Media room is prewired for sound and adjoins the game room. Covered patio overlooks back yard and garage has extra storage closet for stow away of tools. Move in right away as washer-dryer -fridge included. Don't miss this one as unique opportunity!