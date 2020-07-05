All apartments in Frisco
10609 Wilton Drive
10609 Wilton Drive

10609 Wilton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10609 Wilton Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Custom features as only Darling Homes can do! Great 1.5 story home faces North - all bedrooms down and entertainment areas are up! Nail down hardwoods throughout the family room, entry and master. Family room has cast stone fireplace and wired for surround sound. Large open kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, gas and island. Large workspace and lots of cabinets. Master suite boasts trey ceiling, wood floors, dual sinks, walk in shower and a garden tub. Media room is prewired for sound and adjoins the game room. Covered patio overlooks back yard and garage has extra storage closet for stow away of tools. Move in right away as washer-dryer -fridge included. Don't miss this one as unique opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

