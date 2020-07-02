10601 Robincreek Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Frisco home in great location! A stunning formal living and dining space welcome you into the home. Neutral paint tones throughout give the home a fresh and modern feel. Spacious kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, bar seating, decorative lighting, and cream cabinets accented by dark granite counter-tops. Breakfast nook over looks large family room with gas fireplace. Private master suite includes walk in closets, double sinks and garden tub. Gorgeous outdoor living space with stone patio and two decks. Pets case by case, $250 deposit and $100 non-refundable processing fee (total $350) per pet. $200 lease coordination fee.