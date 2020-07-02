All apartments in Frisco
10601 Robincreek Ln
10601 Robincreek Ln

10601 Robincreek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10601 Robincreek Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Frisco home in great location! A stunning formal living and dining space welcome you into the home. Neutral paint tones throughout give the home a fresh and modern feel. Spacious kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, bar seating, decorative lighting, and cream cabinets accented by dark granite counter-tops. Breakfast nook over looks large family room with gas fireplace. Private master suite includes walk in closets, double sinks and garden tub. Gorgeous outdoor living space with stone patio and two decks. Pets case by case, $250 deposit and $100 non-refundable processing fee (total $350) per pet. $200 lease coordination fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10601 Robincreek Ln have any available units?
10601 Robincreek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10601 Robincreek Ln have?
Some of 10601 Robincreek Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10601 Robincreek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10601 Robincreek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10601 Robincreek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10601 Robincreek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10601 Robincreek Ln offer parking?
No, 10601 Robincreek Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10601 Robincreek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10601 Robincreek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10601 Robincreek Ln have a pool?
No, 10601 Robincreek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10601 Robincreek Ln have accessible units?
No, 10601 Robincreek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10601 Robincreek Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10601 Robincreek Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

