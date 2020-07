Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

updated one story home with new granite counter tops in kitchen all in 2015. Move-In ready condition. Ceramic tile in kitchen, breakfast, and bathrooms. Large family room with space for sitting or computer area. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet storage and counter space.

looking for good applicant with stable income and good credit. Pet case by case. Brand new flooring.