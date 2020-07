Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated and perfectly sized home for lease available now! Great floorplan. Master bed and bath downstairs and 2 secondary bedrooms with bathroom upstairs. Nice, easy care floors and functional kitchen with granite counter and great cabinet space. 2 nice, big living rooms...one downstairs and one up. Cute patio, too! Great location! Fresh carpet and paint! Cute, clean and ready to go!