Last updated May 3 2019 at 5:37 PM

10156 Burnt Mill Lane

10156 Burnt Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10156 Burnt Mill Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Move in Ready! Built by Grand Home. In Dominion at Panther Creek. This gem has Two Masters and 3 car garage. You can use one as Mother in Law suit or luxury guest bedroom. It is 3233 SqFt with 4 bed rooms, 3.1 bath, game room, formal living can be office and dining. Large master down stairs with sitting area. Large master suit second floor and large secondary rooms. Large backyard. Open floor plan. SS appliances. Walking pantry. Desk and breakfast nook. Lots of upgrades including quartz bathroom counter, Upgraded kitchen granite counter & backsplash, Bamboo floors, New Carpet and more.Community pool,walking trail and green belt. Frisco ISD. 3 miles to DNT, 4 miles to HWY380,3 miles to Costco and 6 miles to SRT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

