10156 Burnt Mill Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Move in Ready! Built by Grand Home. In Dominion at Panther Creek. This gem has Two Masters and 3 car garage. You can use one as Mother in Law suit or luxury guest bedroom. It is 3233 SqFt with 4 bed rooms, 3.1 bath, game room, formal living can be office and dining. Large master down stairs with sitting area. Large master suit second floor and large secondary rooms. Large backyard. Open floor plan. SS appliances. Walking pantry. Desk and breakfast nook. Lots of upgrades including quartz bathroom counter, Upgraded kitchen granite counter & backsplash, Bamboo floors, New Carpet and more.Community pool,walking trail and green belt. Frisco ISD. 3 miles to DNT, 4 miles to HWY380,3 miles to Costco and 6 miles to SRT.