10135 Wake Bridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room parking playground pool garage

Fully Painted with New Fresh Paint! Great Open Floor plan Townhouse. Lot of natural light throughout. 3 bdrm plus study. All bedrooms upstairs. Game room up. Open kitchen overview large family room. New wood floor first floor. Walk distance to community pool, park, play ground. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping & restaurants. Include Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing). Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.