Frisco, TX
10135 Wake Bridge Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM

10135 Wake Bridge Drive

10135 Wake Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

10135 Wake Bridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fully Painted with New Fresh Paint! Great Open Floor plan Townhouse. Lot of natural light throughout. 3 bdrm plus study. All bedrooms upstairs. Game room up. Open kitchen overview large family room. New wood floor first floor. Walk distance to community pool, park, play ground. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping & restaurants. Include Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator.
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing). Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10135 Wake Bridge Drive have any available units?
10135 Wake Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10135 Wake Bridge Drive have?
Some of 10135 Wake Bridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10135 Wake Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10135 Wake Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10135 Wake Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10135 Wake Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10135 Wake Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10135 Wake Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 10135 Wake Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10135 Wake Bridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10135 Wake Bridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10135 Wake Bridge Drive has a pool.
Does 10135 Wake Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 10135 Wake Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10135 Wake Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10135 Wake Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

