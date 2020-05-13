10116 Burnt Mill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Exquisite Grand Home in highly sought after Dominions of Panther Creek. Stunning 22' two-story foyer invites you into the formal living & dining with a dramatic spiral staircase. Home offers light & bright open floorplan with numerous upgrades including stone & brick exterior, Juliette interior balcony, rich handscraped hardwood floors, built in cabinets, spacious tandem 3-car garage in rear. Master Retreat with attached bonus room is perfect for exercise room or nursery. Second floor offers an additional 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, media & game rooms, and an executive study with french doors. All of this plus an amazing Community pool, park, ponds, and jogging trails.